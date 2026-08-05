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Home / India / Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill without debate amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill without debate amid Opposition uproar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2026 by a voice vote amid continued protests by the Opposition. With sloganeering disrupting proceedings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bill, which was passed within minutes without any debate.The Bill seeks to provide for the authorization of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2023, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year. The FM also introduced The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
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The Finance Minister also introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill for consideration.

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While the bill was being introduced, members from the opposition benches entered the Well of the House with placards in their hands and raising slogans against the government.

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Opposition MPs, led by Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex, demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, while also accusing authorities of using excessive force against students during recent protests at Jantar Mantar.

Several Opposition leaders, including Dimple Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad, joined the demonstration. Holding placards, the MPs raised slogans and called for accountability over both issues.

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The government, however, hit back at the Opposition, accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of politicising the Ram Temple issue and indulging in selective politics. It maintained that attempts were being made to exploit a sensitive matter for political gains.

The monsoon session has not witnessed any business except for the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which both the Houses had a lengthy discussion.

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