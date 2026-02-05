DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM Modi's reply amid Opposition protests

Speaker Om Birla warns MPs against sloganeering and placards as Opposition disrupts proceedings; House adjourned multiple times

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:47 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, February 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI)
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

Also read: Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha as Kharge barred from quoting ex-Army chief's 'memoir'

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, as the House met again at 12 pm, the pandemonium continued, with agitating members trooping into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

After announcing that the Chair had not accepted any adjournment motion, Speaker Om Birla, amid the ruckus, asked for the laying of the paper.

Objecting to sloganeering and the display of placards in the House, the Speaker said, “If you come to the House with placards and banners, you will not be allowed to speak in the House.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of convening on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla voiced serious concern over the unruly scenes witnessed in the House a day earlier, underscoring the need to uphold parliamentary decorum.

Addressing members soon after the session began, Birla said the manner in which Opposition MPs had entered the well was “not acceptable” and stressed that maintaining discipline was the collective responsibility of all members.

“The way the Opposition members entered the Treasury Benches Well is not acceptable. There needs to be some decorum in the House. Maintaining discipline in the House is the responsibility of all the members,” the Speaker said.

