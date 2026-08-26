Lok Sabha Secretariat issues notices to 20 rebel TMC MPs over defection plea

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to all 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who have joined the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), asking them to furnish their responses within seven days of receiving the communication.

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A petition was filed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Lok Sabha leader and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee before the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking action against the rebel MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

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The petition, dated June 18, 2026, was submitted under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985.

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According to a communication issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, a copy of the petition has been forwarded to the members against whom the complaint has been made. The members have been asked to submit their comments on the petition for consideration by the Speaker.

The Secretariat has cited Rule 7(3) of the 1985 Rules and directed the concerned members to furnish their responses within seven days of receiving the communication.

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“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the petition dated 18 June, 2026 made by Abhishek Banerjee, MP and Leader of All India Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha against you to the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1985.

“You are requested kindly to furnish your comments on the petition in terms of Rule 7 (3) of the said Rules within seven days of the receipt of this letter for consideration of the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha,” the communication said.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Mahua Moitra took a dig at the two paper strips attached to the notice, saying, “Cover up caught out”.

On her X handle, Moitra, while sharing an image of the letter, said, “We AITC filed 20 disqualification petitions on June 19. Speaker LS did nothing except give them better seats at our expense. SG Tushar Mehta in Court said Speaker had issued notices. Notice dated Aug 25th-exact date of hearing!”

Notably, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the 20 rebel MPs on a petition filed by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee seeking an expeditious decision by the Lok Sabha Speaker on the petition seeking their disqualification for 'merging' with the NCPI.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, refused to issue notice to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and Lok Sabha Secretary General.