Lok Sabha Speaker to CMs: DGCA tightens VVIP flight rules after Ajit Pawar plane crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has brought top-tier VVIPs, from the Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Justice of India to Chief Ministers and SPG protectees, under a stricter aviation safety framework, issuing fresh guidelines for non-scheduled flights in the wake of the Baramati crash on January 28, which claimed the life of then Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

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In a sweeping order issued on Friday, the regulator expanded the ambit of dignitaries covered, explicitly listing the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, Union Cabinet ministers, Chief Justice of India, Governors, Chief Ministers, state Cabinet-rank ministers and Z+ category SPG protectees.

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The move comes amid concerns flagged by the DGCA that past incidents, especially during election flying and operations to temporary helipads, have “often revealed violation of instructions and safety was jeopardised.”

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The order underscores that frequent use of chartered aircraft and helicopters by VVIPs during elections cannot come at the cost of safety. “It is essential that adequate measures are taken by all concerned to ensure the highest standards of safety,” the DGCA said.

In a clear signal to curb last-minute political pressure, the regulator has directed that pilots must not be pushed into risky operations. “Flight crew is not subjected to undue pressure for undertaking a flight which may impact safety of operations,” the order stated, adding that any last-minute changes must be routed through organisational management and not imposed directly on crew.

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The DGCA has mandated the use of twin-engine aircraft with a minimum of two crew members, stressing “good operational capability, reliability and easy maintainability” as non-negotiable requirements.

It has also made it compulsory for operators and state aviation departments to brief VVIP passengers about aircraft limitations and operational constraints before take-off. “The planning and conduct of the flight are professional responsibilities that must remain under the sound judgment of the flight crew and AMEs. They should be free from any external pressure or undue influence,” the regulator said.

Tightening ground-level protocols, the order requires preparation of passenger manifests and load and trim sheets before every flight, ensuring strict adherence to weight limits. Baggage screening prior to loading has also been made mandatory.

Crucially, the DGCA has addressed risks linked to makeshift helipads and remote landing sites, a frequent feature of election campaigns. Operators must now confirm the availability of suitable helipads or airstrips at least 24 hours in advance, backed by written validation from district authorities, including coordinates and ground references.

For operations in remote or uncontrolled areas, landing permissions or NOCs from district authorities will be mandatory. The regulator has also directed state administrations to ensure security, fire and rescue arrangements are in place before granting approvals.

Issued under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the order supersedes earlier safety circulars and mandates strict compliance, signalling a sharper regulatory push to enforce discipline in VVIP aviation.