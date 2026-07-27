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Home / India / Lok Sabha stalemate likely to end; House to discuss anti-paper leak Bill on Tuesday

Lok Sabha stalemate likely to end; House to discuss anti-paper leak Bill on Tuesday

The Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
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The stalemate in the Lok Sabha is likely to end on Tuesday as Speaker Om Birla has convinced leaders of all political parties to take up discussion on the Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, parliamentary sources said.

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"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026," a source said.

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The Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister.

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The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as opposition refused to relent from its demand of seeking response from the government over police action on the protesters at Jantar Mantar here and other parts of the country.

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Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business could be taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

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