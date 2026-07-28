Lok Sabha to discuss anti-paper leak Bill at 2 pm after Speaker forges agreement between parties

The Lok Sabha will take up the anti-paper leak Bill for discussion at 2 pm on Tuesday after Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow the House to function and reach a consensus for discussing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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“Let the House function; let there be discussion and dialogue, and let everyone’s views be expressed,” the Speaker said.

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Earlier, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm amid demand from the Opposition that the government should respond on the use of brute police force and use of pellets against protestors on July 20.

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After a face off in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions in the Parliament canteen.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, today introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha.

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The Amendment Bill seeks to further strengthen the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by providing for fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts, appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions to effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations.

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The BJP is set to put its young Turks at the forefront with MP Bansuri Swaraj and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya among the opening speakers for the discussion on the Bill in Lok Sabha.