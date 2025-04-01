DT
Lok Sabha to take up Waqf Amendment Bill on April 2

Lok Sabha to take up Waqf Amendment Bill on April 2

Despite reservations from the TDP, JDU, and LJP (Ramvilas), government aims to pass the bill
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:37 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed mediapersons that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), headed by Speaker Om Birla, has scheduled the bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on April 2. PTI Photo
The government is set to bring the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, aiming to pass it despite reservations from some of its allies, primarily the TDP, JDU, and LJP (Ramvilas).

Sources said that theses allies remain in a wait-and-watch mode regarding the bill.

Explainer: Waqf Amendment Bill in LS tomorrow, what it entails

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed mediapersons that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), headed by Speaker Om Birla, has scheduled the bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on April 2, allotting around eight hours for discussion.

When asked whether the NDA allies like the JDU and TDP supported the bill, Rijiju affirmed, “The whole nation is supporting the bill. JDU and TDP are also supporting it.”

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition staged a walked from the BAC meeting, protesting that their demands for discussions on the Manipur violence and voter ID card issues were not heard by the government.

