Lokayukta raids places of 5 Karnataka govt officials in disproportionate assets case

Lokayukta raids places of 5 Karnataka govt officials in disproportionate assets case

Raids being carried out in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 11:15 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday raided multiple locations linked to five government officials who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta officials, the raids were carried out in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru.

The officers who came under Lokayukta's radar are Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, NHAI Division, Hassan; Anjaneya Murthy M Junior Englneer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department Chikkabalapura; Dr Venkatesh, Taluk Health officer, Hiriyur, Chitradurga; N Venkatesh, Revenue Officer, BBMP Dasarahalli sub-division, Shettihalli in Bengaluru; and K Om Prakash Senior, Assistant Horticultue Director, BDA Head Office in Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta officials have taken note of lavish bungalow of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palilke (BBMP) Revenue Officer, Venkatesh in the city.

