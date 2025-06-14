Lone Canadian victim was dentist of Indian origin

The tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Indian-origin dentist Nirali Patel was the lone Canadian citizen killed in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, a media report said. Patel (32), who lived in Etobicoke, Toronto, was travelling back to Canada from a “social trip” in India when the unfortunate accident happened, CTV News Toronto reported on Thursday. Nirali’s husband is planning to travel to India along with their one-year-old child, it added.
