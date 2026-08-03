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Home / India / Lone Chinese FDI proposal worth Rs 1-crore cleared in FY26

Lone Chinese FDI proposal worth Rs 1-crore cleared in FY26

13 applications from Hong Kong worth Rs 610.42 crore approved | Singapore led in value terms with 5 proposals worth Rs 3,259.88 crore

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New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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India approved just one Chinese FDI (foreign direct investment) proposal worth Rs 1 crore, and 13 applications from Hong Kong worth Rs 610.42 crore in the last financial year, according to official data.

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These approvals are important as investments from countries sharing a land border with India have been subject to prior government approval since April 2020 under Press Note 3 of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The measure was introduced to curb opportunistic takeovers and acquisitions of Indian companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Overall, the government has approved 63 FDI proposals worth Rs 10,292.67 crore from April 2025 to March 2026, according to the DPIIT data.

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Singapore emerged as the largest source of approved FDI proposals in value terms, with five proposals worth Rs 3,259.88 crore receiving clearance. This was followed by the UK, where five proposals worth Rs 2,477.67 crore were approved, and Thailand, which received approval for two proposals worth Rs 1,600 crore.

In March, the government eased Press Note 3 of April 2020. Under that, it stated that investors with non-controlling LBC (land border countries) beneficial ownership of up to 10 per cent would be permitted under the automatic route, according to the applicable sectoral caps, entry routes, and other conditions.

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However, it was clarified that the relaxed FDI norms will not apply to entities registered in China/Hong Kong or other countries sharing land borders with India. Nations that share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. India has never received significant investments directly from China.

China ranks 23rd, accounting for only 0.32 per cent of total FDI equity inflows into India between April 2000 and March 2026, at Rs 16,162.25 crore. Hong Kong was at 15th position with only a 0.62 per cent share (Rs 31,220.30 crore) in the total FDI equity inflow reported during that period. Like 2025-26, India had approved only one Chinese FDI proposal in 2024-25 also. It was valued at Rs 28.71 crore. In that fiscal, a total of 82 proposals were approved.

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