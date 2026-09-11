Long-absconding cheating accused brought from US

The CBI has secured the return to India of a long-absconding accused Harnek Singh, who had been evading investigation and trial since 2013 in connection with a cheating and forgery case.

Harnek, against whom an Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force, was deported from the US and apprehended by CBI officials on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on September 9.

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He is likely to be produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI cases), Panchkula, at the earliest, sources said.

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A case was registered by the CBI, Delhi, in 2016 for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the IPC, besides offences under the Information Technology Act.