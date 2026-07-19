Look beyond GDP, prioritise citizens’ happiness, says Ex-UP Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan argues that governments should look beyond Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the principal measure of development and place happiness and citizens’ well-being at the heart of public policy.

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In his latest book, “Beyond GDP: In Pursuit of Measuring Happiness”, the retired IAS officer questions the long-held assumption that greater prosperity necessarily results in happier lives, posing what he describes as the “eternal question” of whether “if we were a thousand times richer, would we be a thousand times happier”.

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Drawing upon global research, India’s experience and international happiness studies, Ranjan contends that “instead of focusing only on increasing the GDP or any other economic metric, the government’s current goal should be to enhance pleasure”.

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The book, published by Om Books International, notes that despite India becoming one of the world’s largest economies, its performance in the World Happiness Report has remained poor.

It points out that India ranked 126th among 143 countries in the 2024 World Happiness Report before improving to 118th among 147 countries in the 2025 report, but still remained outside the top 100 happiest nations.

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According to Ranjan, the rankings underline the need to shift the focus of policymaking from economic output alone to overall well-being.

“The purpose of the state is to enhance the well-being of its citizens,” he writes, adding that public policy should aim to improve the quality of life alongside promoting economic growth.

Ranjan, who served in senior administrative positions for decades, says GDP primarily measures economic activity and cannot adequately capture the overall well-being of individuals.

He argues that more comprehensive indicators incorporating various dimensions of life are required to guide policymaking. At the same time, the former bureaucrat cautions against allowing governments themselves to determine or measure happiness.

“It is interesting to note that Bruno S Frey, in his book ‘Economics of Happiness’, has made the statement that the government should not be asked to maximize happiness because they can manipulate the calculation of any aggregate happiness index in their favour as they would have control over the collection and analysis of data,” he writes.

Ranjan further argues that “for political reasons, governments in power would never like to come out with a finding that people are unhappy.” He also questions the reliability of official happiness surveys, saying respondents “may be aware that their responses will probably be used for political purposes” and, consequently, “may alter their behaviour to account for the potential political repercussions.” Commenting on politics, Ranjan writes that politicians’ “primary objective is to win elections and stay in power” and that they “use every tactic possible to gain power by making several populist pledges.” “Their political actions frequently go counter to the population’s long-term interests,” he says, adding that government policies “may be heavily influenced by ideology and may not always reflect the preferences of the populace, which is not the best thing to happen.”

Calling the trend universal, including in India, he writes that “political parties offer numerous freebies, including subsidies, to different segments of the population in the run-up to elections in an attempt to win their support.” Referring to the agriculture sector, Ranjan notes that “free power, free water, fixed-price procurement, subsidies for fertilizers and other inputs are all promised by successive political parties.” He also points to the “recent tendency of giving farmers debt waivers”, saying such measures help political parties secure votes from the farming community.

The former IAS officer argues that while high GDP numbers may indicate a robust economy, “the real wealth of a nation lies in the happiness of its people.” The book brings together global frameworks such as the Human Development Index, Sustainable Development Goals, World Happiness Reports and Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness model while grounding the discussion in the Indian context.

Rather than rejecting economic growth, Ranjan advocates complementing it with policies that improve overall well-being, urging governments to redefine success not merely through income and production but through the quality of life experienced by citizens.