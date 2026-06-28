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Home / India / ‘Look inwards and act against terror infrastructure’: India trashes Pak allegations on Karachi attack

‘Look inwards and act against terror infrastructure’: India trashes Pak allegations on Karachi attack

Reports from Islamabad say Pakistani security forces killed 6 terrorists and captured another alive after foiling a brazen attack by militants on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi on Saturday night

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Paramilitary soldiers in a vehicle outside the office of the Rangers, a paramilitary force, following an explosion and gunfire reported on Saturday night in Karachi, Pakistan, June 28, 2026. REUTERS
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India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan's allegations of an Indian link to an attack on a military base in Karachi that left four paramilitary personnel dead, saying the neighbouring country should look inwards and take credible action against terror infrastructure on its soil.

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Reports from Islamabad said Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists and captured another alive after foiling a brazen attack by militants on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi on Saturday night.

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The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city's first major terrorist strike since October 2024. Certain elements in the Pakistani establishment alleged an Indian link to the attack.

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"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he said.

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Jaiswal was responding to a media query.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack and alleged an Indian link to the strike.

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