Home / India / Looking forward to meeting Xi, Putin in Tianjin: PM Modi          

Looking forward to meeting Xi, Putin in Tianjin: PM Modi          

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29 and 30
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Tokyo, Japan, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
As he embarked on a tour of Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the visit would further national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is visiting Japan on August 29 and 30.

From Japan, he will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In his departure statement, Modi said he is looking forward to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the summit in Tianjin.

In Japan, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said on his trip to Japan.

"We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors," he said.

The prime minister said the visit would also be an opportunity to strengthen India-Japan civilisational bonds and cultural ties.

In the second leg of his trip, Modi will visit Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

In his statement, Modi said India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation.

"From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

"India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges," he said.

"I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit," he added.

The prime minister said he was confident that his visit would further India's national interests.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

