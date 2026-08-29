Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic to attend the SCO summit, saying he looked forward to advancing India's vision for the organisation and working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism.

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PM Modi, who will first visit Uzbekistan (August 29-30) and then attend the summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic (August 30-September 1), also said he was confident that his tour will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

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In his departure statement, Modi said the trip will advance the shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world.

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“India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he will visit Tashkent on August 29-30 for a state visit to Uzbekistan.

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In recent years, the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership has seen significant advancement, he said.

“I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan',” he said.

Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, the Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation.

“I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect,” he said.

Officials said Modi will address the SCO summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit, they said.