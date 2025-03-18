LoP should be allowed to speak but not given permission in ‘new India’: Rahul Gandhi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Maha Kumbh led to brief adjournment of the Lok Sabha amidst opposition protests, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the LoP should be allowed to speak according to democratic structure, but is not given permission in “new India”.

Gandhi also said the prime minister should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Following protests by opposition members over Modi’s remarks on the success of the Maha Kumbh, which was held from January 13 to February 26, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 1 pm on Tuesday.

Many opposition members rose in protest after the prime minister spoke.

“I wanted to support what he was saying. The Kumbh is our tradition, history, and culture. There was also a complaint that he did not pay homage to those who lost their lives (in the stampede in the Maha Kumbh),” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

“The other thing I wanted to say is that the youth that went to the Kumbh need another thing from the PM - they need employment. The prime minister should address the issue of employment,” the Congress leader said.

When asked if he was not allowed to speak, Gandhi said, “We are not allowed to speak. According to the democratic structure, the LoP should be permitted to speak, but is not given permission, but this is new India.”

Describing the Maha Kumbh as an important milestone, Modi told the Lok Sabha that the event served as a befitting response to those who questioned India’s capability to organise such a large congregation.

He said the entire world witnessed India’s grandeur during the Maha Kumbh and the religious gathering reflected the spirit of a rising India.