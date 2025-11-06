LoP’s demand for quota in Army will lead to anarchy: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "trying to create anarchy" in the country by "demanding reservation in the armed forces".

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing public rallies in Bihar on Tuesday, claimed that lower castes, tribal communities and minorities have little representation in private firms, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the armed forces, and that 10 per cent of the population controls these institutions.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul? He is raising the issue of reservation in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces. Our forces are above all these.”

Singh also slammed Congress leader Gandhi for levelling the ‘vote chori’ allegation against the Election Commission, claiming that the Congress MP is "targeting constitutional bodies without any basis".

Singh also took a jibe at Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, saying the Congress leader had “no option left, but to jump into a pond”.

He also hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. India is no longer a weak country. It does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes the country, they will not be spared,” Singh said.