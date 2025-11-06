LoP’s demand for quota in Army will lead to anarchy: Rajnath
Congress MP targeting constitutional bodies without any basis: Minister slams Rahul for levelling ‘vote chori’ allegation against EC
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "trying to create anarchy" in the country by "demanding reservation in the armed forces".
Rahul Gandhi, while addressing public rallies in Bihar on Tuesday, claimed that lower castes, tribal communities and minorities have little representation in private firms, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the armed forces, and that 10 per cent of the population controls these institutions.
Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul? He is raising the issue of reservation in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces. Our forces are above all these.”
Singh also slammed Congress leader Gandhi for levelling the ‘vote chori’ allegation against the Election Commission, claiming that the Congress MP is "targeting constitutional bodies without any basis".
Singh also took a jibe at Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, saying the Congress leader had “no option left, but to jump into a pond”.
He also hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. India is no longer a weak country. It does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes the country, they will not be spared,” Singh said.
JD(U) leader’s kin found dead
- The elder brother of a local JD(U) leader, his wife & daughter were found dead at their residence in Purnea district on Tuesday night.
- Some of their kin said it appeared that the daughter somehow fell from the staircase, and her father fell while attempting to save her.
- Both of them died in the mishap. Later, his wife died of a cardiac arrest after hearing about their death, a police official said.
Jan Suraaj candidate joins BJP
- Sanjay Singh, the Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger, joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day before the first phase of Assembly elections.
- Singh extended his support to NDA nominee Kumar Pranay, the BJP candidate from the seat.
- Meanwhile, BJP's sitting MLA from Pirpainti, Lalan Paswan, joined the RJD after being denied a party ticket.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now