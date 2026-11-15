Lord Buddha’s sacred relics arrive in Namsai; 66,000 devotees pay homage in Arunachal

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha arrived at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday, marking the final leg of their exposition in the state, which has drawn more than 66,000 devotees at Tawang and Bomdila over the past fortnight.

Returning to Arunachal Pradesh after 13 years, the relics will remain open for public darshan at the Golden Pagoda, also known as Kongmu Kham, from November 14 to 20, offering devotees in the eastern region of the state an opportunity to pay homage.

The relics were received at Nalung Helipad by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd), accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state ministers, public representatives and religious leaders. Devotees and members of the local community gathered along the ceremonial route to the Golden Pagoda, where the relics were ceremonially enshrined.

The Governor formally inaugurated the exposition and highlighted the contemporary relevance of Buddha’s teachings of peace, compassion, wisdom and non-violence.

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Addressing the gathering, he said the sacred relics symbolised the life, enlightenment and timeless teachings of Lord Buddha, which hold particular significance at a time when the world is grappling with conflicts, intolerance and violence.

He urged people to incorporate these values into their daily lives and work towards building a society based on harmony, dignity and mutual respect.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s rich Buddhist heritage, noting that Mahayana, Vajrayana and Theravada traditions have flourished in the state across generations. He described the arrival of the relics in Namsai as a rare opportunity for devotees to offer prayers and reconnect with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

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Two special exhibitions on Buddhist heritage were also inaugurated at the Meditation Centre of the Golden Pagoda. Organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum, New Delhi, the exhibitions aim to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the historical, archaeological, artistic and cultural legacy of Buddhism.

The first exhibition, titled 'Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and Their Discovery', traces the archaeological discoveries at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh and the tradition of Buddhist relic veneration. It also highlights the return of the Piprahwa jewel collection to India in 2025 after more than a century.

The second exhibition, 'Crossroads of Dhamma: Classical Legacies, Living Art, and Anthropological Perspectives', showcases the evolution of Buddhist traditions and their continuing influence on art, culture and society.

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The arrival of the relics in Namsai follows the conclusion of the six-day exposition at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery, also known as Lower Gompa, in Bomdila, West Kameng district. More than 35,000 devotees visited the monastery between November 8 and 13 to offer prayers and seek blessings. Buddhist monks, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and devotees from different parts of the district and neighbouring regions participated in the public darshan. The district administration had made constituency-wise arrangements to facilitate the movement of visitors.

Earlier, the exposition began at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, on October 31 and continued until November 7, drawing more than 31,000 devotees.

With more than 35,000 people visiting Bomdila and more than 31,000 at Tawang, the cumulative footfall at the two venues has crossed 66,000.

The exposition is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, the National Museum and the International Buddhist Confederation. After the Namsai exposition concludes on November 20, the sacred relics are scheduled to return to the National Museum in New Delhi on November 21.

The three-venue exposition has brought together devotees from different Buddhist traditions and cultural backgrounds, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted Buddhist heritage and reaffirming the state's enduring spiritual and cultural links with India’s wider Buddhist tradition.