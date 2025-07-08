Lost baby elephant reunites with mother at Kaziranga National Park in heartwarming moment

A lost baby elephant was reunited with its mother at Kaziranga National Park on Sunday in a heart-melting moment that has captivated the internet.

The emotional scene was captured on video and shared by retired IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his X handle.

“Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end,” Nanda wrote in the caption.

The clip shows the apparently scared calf running around a forest officers’ vehicle after getting separated from its herd.

Forest officials quickly sprang into action. They eventually found the mother elephant’s location. To prevent the mother from rejecting the calf due to the scent of humans, one officer gently applied the mother’s dung to the calf’s trunk and legs—a natural masking method that helps ensure the mother recognises her young.

Moments later, the reunion was complete. The calf let out a soft trumpet, seemingly saying thank you, as it walked away alongside its mother.

An officer could be heard saying, “Haan. Ja, Ja Ja (Yes, go ahead).”

Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0sN1RbQ55E — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 6, 2025

Social media users were moved by the reunion, with thousands of likes and shares pouring in. One user commented, “Nature has its own language—and forest officials spoke it with heart. What a thoughtful and beautiful reunion!” Another added, “This is such a beautiful story. Thank you for sharing.”