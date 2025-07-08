DT
Home / India / Lost baby elephant reunites with mother at Kaziranga National Park in heartwarming moment

Lost baby elephant reunites with mother at Kaziranga National Park in heartwarming moment

The forest officials apply the mother elephant’s dung on the calf to suppress human smell and help them reunite without any hesitation
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:44 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
"The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end,” Nanda wrote in the caption. X/@susantananda3
A lost baby elephant was reunited with its mother at Kaziranga National Park on Sunday in a heart-melting moment that has captivated the internet.

The emotional scene was captured on video and shared by retired IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his X handle.

“Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end,” Nanda wrote in the caption.

The clip shows the apparently scared calf running around a forest officers’ vehicle after getting separated from its herd.

Forest officials quickly sprang into action. They eventually found the mother elephant’s location. To prevent the mother from rejecting the calf due to the scent of humans, one officer gently applied the mother’s dung to the calf’s trunk and legs—a natural masking method that helps ensure the mother recognises her young.

Moments later, the reunion was complete. The calf let out a soft trumpet, seemingly saying thank you, as it walked away alongside its mother.

An officer could be heard saying, “Haan. Ja, Ja Ja (Yes, go ahead).”

Social media users were moved by the reunion, with thousands of likes and shares pouring in. One user commented, “Nature has its own language—and forest officials spoke it with heart. What a thoughtful and beautiful reunion!” Another added, “This is such a beautiful story. Thank you for sharing.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

