Lottery vendor stabbed by customer over losing ticket in Wayanad

A man allegedly stabbed a lottery vendor after a ticket he purchased failed to win a prize at Nambiarkunnu here on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Vinitha Rajesh, who runs a lottery shop at Nambiarkunnu, suffered multiple serious injuries in the attack.

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Police took Sivakumar of Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu into custody following the incident, officials said.

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According to police, Sivakumar frequently visited Wayanad to purchase lottery tickets but had not won any prizes.

On Sunday morning, Sivakumar reached the lottery shop in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel, alleging that he had never won a prize on any of the tickets he purchased, police said.

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In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed Vinitha in the neck and also injured her head, officials said.

People present at the spot intervened and restrained Sivakumar before rushing Vinitha to a hospital in Sultan Bathery, police said.

Her condition is currently stable, officials said.

Police soon reached the spot and took Sivakumar into custody.

The area is close to the Tamil Nadu border, and people from the neighbouring state frequently purchase lottery tickets from Vinitha's shop, police said.