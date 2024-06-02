 Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account

Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account

The results of the Sikkim Assembly are announced on Sunday with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha returning to power by winning 31 of the 32 seats

Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account

People gather outside a counting centre in Gangtok. PTI



PTI

Gangtok, June 2

The BJP contested in 31 assembly seats but failed to win a single one in Sikkim where it had 12 members in the outgoing House.

The results of the Sikkim Assembly were announced on Sunday with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha returning to power by winning 31 of the 32 seats.

The BJP could secure only 5.18 per cent of the votes in the Himalayan state. The SKM got 58.38 per cent votes while the Sikkim Democratic Front bagged 27.37 per cent votes.

Sikkim BJP president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency.

Thapa, a sitting MLA and a former minister, lost to Rai by 2,968 votes.

Rai polled 6,723 votes while Thapa got 3,755. Sikkim Democratic Front's DB Thapa polled 1,623 votes, while BK Tamang (CAP-A) bagged 581 votes.

The BJP contested in 31 Assembly seats except in the Lachen Mangan seat and in most of the seats the saffron party candidates lost their security deposits.

The saffron party decided to go alone in the Sikkim Assembly polls after severing its alliance with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang after the seat-sharing talks broke down on the latter's reluctance to meet the BJP's demand for a respectable number of seats.

The BJP had 12 MLAs in the outgoing Sikkim Assembly with 10 of them being defectors from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), while two others had won assembly bypolls held in October 2019 in alliance with the SKM.

Five of those 12 MLAs have deserted the party with three of them joining the SKM and contesting the assembly elections on the SKM symbol.

Of the remaining seven BJP MLAs, only two got tickets to contest the assembly polls.

The BJP's electoral track record in Sikkim till the 2019 assembly polls has been abysmal.

The saffron party had made a foray into electoral politics of Sikkim in 1994 by contesting three seats and losing security deposit in all three seats. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Sikkim


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

2
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

3
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

4
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

5
Punjab

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

6
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

7
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

8
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

9
India

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

10
Punjab

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s visit to house of Ashok Parashar Pappi’s cousin raises storm in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

Before surrendering, Kejriwal addresses AAP leaders and work...

Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail

Waves a final goodbye to his parents before his car speeds a...

Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019

Ruling SKM heads for landslide victory in Sikkim; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat

Lotus fails to bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account

Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account

The results of the Sikkim Assembly are announced on Sunday w...


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail

Delhi BJP chief among other party workers detained for agitation against Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Aged, disabled, newlyweds, first-timers, all queue up to cast vote in Ludhiana

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village