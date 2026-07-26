Lotus-shaped lab-grown diamonds from Surat shine aboard Vikram-1: CEO

The CEO of a Surat-based firm has claimed that its lotus-shaped design of laboratory-grown diamonds sparkles on recently launched Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 orbital rocket.

Advertisement

The firm has sent its lotus collection of lab-grown diamonds to Skyroot.

Advertisement

"When the sun rays fall on the rocket orbiting space, the diamonds sparkle wonderfully," said Nityas Gems and Jewellery CEO Rajnikanth Chanchad on Sunday.

Advertisement

He claimed Surat, known as the diamond city, has for the first time sent a diamond into space.

Skyroot Aerospace recently successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, under Mission Aagaman from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota.

Advertisement

"The launch of the Vikram-1 rocket is a moment of great pride for India. And Surat also has a special reason to share. This is the first time that Surat's diamonds and jewellery are shining in space," Chanchad claimed.

He said the sparkle of the diamonds, grown in the firm's lab in Surat, can be seen in videos shared from space.

The diamond design was developed over six months by around 20 skilled artisans based on specifications provided to them, Chanchad added. The complex design consists of a total of 32 pear-cut lab-grown diamonds, weighing 16.95 carat and valued at around Rs 10 lakh. Each diamond is set in gold in such a way that it looks like blooming lotus petals.

The lotus was designed based on special safety parameters to withstand the conditions of the rocket launch and space, he claimed.

According to Chanchad, the diamonds were mounted on a special aerospace-grade aluminium plate, solidly embedded in gold, to withstand the extreme vibrations, atmospheric pressure and the extreme temperatures during the rocket's take-off.

"It (the lotus collection) consists of 32 pear-shaped diamonds designed as petals of lotus," he added.

Chanchad explained that the design is inspired by lotus, which is a symbol of Lord Brahma.

He said the firm had received the order based on its work, product range, and strength, and is proud to have delivered the order as per specification.

"Since it was to be sent into space, we together designed and drew its parameters, and decorated it," he added.