Love, not hatred, drives RSS work: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation’s work is founded not on hatred but on “pure and saintly love”.

“I heard some people say intense hatred is the basis of our work. It is just the reverse. ‘Shuddha Sadhvik Prem’ (pure and saintly love), that is the basis of our work,” he said while addressing a gathering in London. He said the Hindu civilisational identity is rooted in the belief that diversity and unity can coexist, arguing that differences among people should be seen as varied expressions of an underlying oneness. He added that diversity was a natural part of existence and stressed that “we must never lose sight of the fact that we are one”.

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“When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions. From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought emerged, from atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our view and you have yours, and you are also right. I tread my path and will reach the same goal. You come through your path and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other. The purpose of Hindu Rashtra is to give this truth to the world that diversity is natural and unity is the truth,” he said.

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Bhagwat also emphasised that conflicts can be addressed more effectively when people stop viewing others as enemies. He argued that instead of seeking to defeat or dominate others, societies should focus on pursuing shared goals together.

“Conflict becomes easier to manage when we stop thinking in terms of enmity. Instead of trying to restrict or conquer the other, we should recognise that ultimately we all seek the same things. The question then is not how to defeat the other, but how we can attain those things together,” he said.

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Explaining his understanding of the term ‘Hindu’, Bhagwat said it should not be viewed solely through the lens of religion or geography. “Hindus cannot be understood merely as a religion or confined within any geographical boundary. Hindu is fundamentally a cultural and civilisational identity, a way of understanding life, existence and our relationship with the world,” Bhagwat said.

Rejecting the idea that unity requires uniformity, he said the Hindu civilisational approach accommodates different traditions and paths.