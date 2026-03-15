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Home / India / LPG bookings dip after panic surge; Centre urges commercial users to shift to PNG

LPG bookings dip after panic surge; Centre urges commercial users to shift to PNG

Around 77 lakh LPG bookings were recorded on Saturday, down from 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:45 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A worker carries LPG cylinders, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. PTI
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LPG bookings across the country declined for the first time after several days of sharp increases triggered by panic buying, even as the Centre on Sunday said fuel supplies remained stable and urged commercial users to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) to ease pressure on cooking gas demand.

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According to government data, around 77 lakh LPG bookings were recorded on Saturday, down from 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, indicating the first signs of easing panic demand amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the country, and refineries are operating at high capacity while maintaining sufficient crude inventories to ensure uninterrupted supply.

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“No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets or LPG distributorships,” officials said, urging citizens not to resort to panic buying as supplies continue to be maintained across the country.

To ease pressure on LPG availability, the government has encouraged commercial consumers in major cities to switch to PNG connections, which are supplied through city gas distribution networks. A review meeting was held on March 14 with regulators and gas distribution companies to assess the status of PNG connections and accelerate LPG-to-PNG conversions.

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Authorities said online LPG bookings are rising, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of total bookings, up from about 84 per cent earlier, as oil marketing companies push digital platforms to streamline distribution.

State governments have also stepped up monitoring of the supply situation. Twenty-two states and Union Territories have established control rooms to track the availability and distribution of petrol, diesel and LPG, while high-level meetings have been held to prevent panic booking and ensure continuity of supply.

Enforcement agencies have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing. Raids were conducted in several states and officials of public sector oil marketing companies are carrying out surprise inspections at LPG distributorships to prevent irregularities and ensure fair distribution.

Several states, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders regulating the allocation of non-domestic LPG cylinders in line with government guidelines to prioritise essential services and institutions.

The government has simultaneously introduced measures to stabilise supply and demand by rationalising LPG refill booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions, while domestic LPG production from refineries has been maximised to increase availability.

Officials said the Centre remains focused on ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply to households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions even as global energy markets face disruptions due to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The government has also urged consumers to rely on official information channels and avoid panic bookings, stressing that adequate fuel stocks are available and distribution networks remain fully operational.

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