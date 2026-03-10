LPG shortage shuts hotels, restaurants nationwide; Bengaluru, Mumbai among major cities hit
India consumes some 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, 87 pc of this is in the domestic sector and the rest in used commercially in hotels and restaurants
Hotel and restaurant operations in Bengaluru are facing a major disruption after a sudden halt in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, with industry bodies warning that several establishments may be forced to shut down from March 10 if the situation continues.
Also, Mumbai's hotel and restaurant association (AHAR) on Tuesday said 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have shut down so far due to disruptions in commercial LPG supply.
The Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday said that the supply of commercial cooking gas cylinders has stopped unexpectedly, leaving hotels and restaurants without the fuel required to prepare food. In a statement, the association said the hospitality sector provides an essential service, particularly for common people, students, and medical professionals who depend on hotels and eateries for daily meals.
“Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow,” the association said, adding that the crisis could significantly impact both businesses and consumers if supplies are not restored quickly.
According to the association, oil marketing companies had earlier assured an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders for at least 70 days. The sudden disruption, therefore, has come as a major shock to the industry. Hotel owners fear that prolonged supply shortages could lead to financial losses and inconvenience for thousands of customers across the city.
Speaking to reporters, PC Rao, Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said the industry has no intention of halting operations but is left with no alternative. “Without gas, it is impossible to prepare food. From tomorrow, food and refreshments will not be available in hotels if the supply is not restored,” he said. Rao added that the association has already written to Union ministers and raised the issue through Members of Parliament from Bengaluru, urging immediate action.
Industry bodies at the national level have also flagged the issue. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has written to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighting widespread disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. In its letter, the federation said several distributors are refusing to supply cylinders, citing a government order issued on March 5.
FHRAI has requested the government to clarify that no restrictions apply to the hospitality sector and to direct oil marketing companies to ensure seamless distribution of commercial cylinders.
Similarly, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said suppliers have expressed their inability to meet the sector’s requirements, severely affecting restaurant operations and food availability for the public.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed concern over the disruption. He criticised the recent hike in LPG prices, noting that the central government increased the price of commercial cylinders by ₹115 and domestic cylinders by ₹60. He said the price increase has already burdened businesses and consumers, adding that the government must address the supply crisis urgently to prevent further disruption.
Oil ministry sets up panel
PTI inputs