LPU unrest: Bihar CM dials Ashok Mittal over students’ safety concerns

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday spoke to Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal over the safety of students from the state amid escalating violence on the university campus in Phagwara, Punjab.

The university has a large number of students from different cities of Bihar.

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Choudhary said he spoke to Mittal about the safety and interests of students from Bihar and was assured of full cooperation and necessary steps to ensure their safety.

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The development comes after the university asked hostel residents to return to their homes for 10 days and announced the closure of the campus in an effort to restore normalcy following the violence.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident. Party leaders have raised allegations about the possible involvement of outsiders and foreign elements, linking the issue to the political environment ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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The allegations have not been independently established.