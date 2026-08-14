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Home / India / LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Amit Shah, seeks reply by August 28

LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Amit Shah, seeks reply by August 28

Rahul Gandhi had accused Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering firing on protesting students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in the national capital

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. ANI Photo
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Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday issued a notice to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over a breach of privilege petition earlier submitted against him by BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur.

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In the notice issued to Rahul on Friday, the LS secretariat sought his comments by August 28.

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"I am directed to forward to you a copy each of the notices dated July 29 and July 30 on the question of breach of privilege given by Sanjay Jaiswal and Anurag Singh Thakur, MPs, against your good self on the subject of contempt of the House, use of unparliamentary language, and levelling of grave allegations against the Home Minister without adequate advance notice under Rule 353 during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026," the letter said.

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Rahul had accused Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering firing on protesting students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in the national capital. The allegation drew strong reactions from the BJP, leading to privilege petitions being filed against the Rae Bareli MP.

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