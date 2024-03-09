Lok Sabha poll nears, Election Commission sans third commissioner

Tribune News Service

Even as the schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election is likely to be announced next week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been functioning without the third election commissioner since Anup Chandra Pandey retired on February 14. Apart from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the other election commissioner is Arun Goel.

The seat is vacant due to the fact that the selection panel to elect the election commissioner is yet to meet since the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, was passed by Parliament during

the winter session.

The new law facilitated the inclusion of a union cabinet minister to be nominated by the prime minister in the selection panel in place of the Chief Justice of India, a move which had drawn criticism from the opposition parties.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is the member of the panel, apart from PM Narendra Modi and a cabinet minister, who is to be nominated by the prime minister.

Anup Chandra Pandey had on February 14 demitted office as an election commissioner on attaining the age of 65, thus creating a vacancy in the three-member EC. It remains to be seen whether the poll body will conduct the general elections without the third election commissioner.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two union secretaries will shortlist five candidates for the consideration of the prime minister-led selection committee.

The search committee was to meet on February 7 but the meeting was postponed, sources said. The union home secretary and the secretary in the department of personnel and training have been named as members of the search committee.

