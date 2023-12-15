LS Sectt suspends eight securitymen

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday suspended eight security personnel in connection with the December 13 security breach, top sources said.

The orders came after a thorough security review and scanning of CCTV footage to see who all were on duty when two accused — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — entered the LS public gallery. Sharma carried a smoke canister in his shoe and easily skipped all security check points.

#Lok Sabha