Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refers plaint against Mahua Moitra to ethics committee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s “bribe-for-query” complaint against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to the ethics committee of the House.

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking “bribes” from a Mumbai-based businessman to ask questions in the Lok Sabha, while Moitra has sent legal notices to the MP and many media houses and social media platforms for carrying his allegations. She has also welcomed any move against her “after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)”.

Dubey wrote to Birla that a letter sent to him by Jai Anant Dehadrai, a lawyer and Mitra’s former friend, alleges that 50 of 61 questions asked by her in the Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group. He further alleged that questions were suggested by an industrial house and that in lieu, Mitra received expensive gifts.

The lawyer’s letter lists iPhone-14 Pro model, scarves from Hermes and Louis Vuitton, bags from Gucci, shoes from Salvatore Ferragamo, expensive wines from France and Italy and regular packets of cash as “gifts”. The TMC MP has taken cudgels against both Dubey and the Adani group. The ethics committee is chaired by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

In a post on X, Dubey said, “the membership of 11 MPs was cancelled by the Indian Parliament for taking money to ask questions....Membership will go, wait.”

