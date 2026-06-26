DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Lt Gen Pushkar to head Southern Command, Lt Gen Malhotra South Western Command

Lt Gen Pushkar to head Southern Command, Lt Gen Malhotra South Western Command

An Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Pushkar is scheduled to take over his new appointment in Pune on July 1

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:35 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar (right) during a joint India-Vietnam military training exercise in Chandimandir. File pic
Advertisement

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, currently serving as the General Officer Commanding of 2 Corps at Ambala, has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command, while Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra will take over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South-Western Command.

Advertisement

An Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Pushkar is scheduled to take over his new appointment in Pune on July 1, replacing the incumbent, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, an infantry officer who has taken over from the Army Chief designate, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, in April 2026.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Malhotra, also an Armoured Corps officer, will take over the reins of the South-Western Command at Jaipur from Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, an Infantry officer, who superannuates at the end of this month.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Pushkar is Colonel of the 74 Armoured Regiment, also known as the Desert Hawks, that was raised at Ahmednagar in June 1972 and is presently equipped with the T-90 main battle tanks

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he had taken over as the 2 Corps Commander in July 2024. In a career panning about 35 hears, Lt Gen Pushkar has commanded an armoured regiment in an operational area, a strategic independent armoured brigade and an infantry division in the western sector.

Advertisement

In addition, he has served with the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan, had a tenure as the defence attache in teh Indian Embassy in Moscoe and tenanted the appointment of Director General Territorial Army at Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen Pushkar is the brother-in-law of Member of Parlaiment Sashi Tharoor. “Knowing his military brilliance, his stellar record, and his absolute dedication to the uniform, I have no doubt that he will lead with the highest distinction. It is a moment of profound pride for our entire family, and a reassuring moment for the nation, to see such an exceptional and dedicated officer ascend to a position of such monumental responsibility,” Tharoor said on his X handle on Friday.

Lt Gen Malhotra is presently posted as the Chief of Staff, eastern Command in Kolkata. Commissioned into the 47th Armoured Regiment in June 1989, Lt Gen Malhotra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Advanced Command and Staff Course, United Kingdom. He has earlier commanded the 1st Armoured Division at Patiala and the 12 Corps at Jodhpur.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts