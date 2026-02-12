DT
Home / India / Lucknow medical college professor suspended over 'sexual harassment' of MD student

Lucknow medical college professor suspended over 'sexual harassment' of MD student

KGMU spokesperson, in a video statement, said an MD student on Wednesday alleged that a professor of her department sexually harassed her at the workplace

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 05:28 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
King George's Medical University, Lucknow. Photo: X/@kgmu_medical
A faculty member at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has been suspended after a student accused him of sexual harassment, officials said on Thursday.

The administration has referred the matter to its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for a probe. This is the third such complaint reported at the institution since December last year.

KGMU spokesperson K K Singh, in a video statement, said an MD student on Wednesday alleged that a professor of her department sexually harassed her at the workplace.

"Taking serious cognisance of the complaint and to ensure a fair inquiry, the accused has been suspended and barred from visiting the department during the investigation," Singh said.

Further action would be taken based on the findings of ICC, he added.

The development comes only a month after a doctor at the university, Dr Ramizuddin Naik, alias Ramiz Malik, was arrested over allegations of sexual exploitation and religious conversion raised by a fellow doctor, following which the institute recommended his dismissal.

In a separate instance, an intern, Mohammad Adil, was arrested last month in connection with an alleged rape and blackmail case involving a nursing student.

