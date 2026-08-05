Ludhiana hotel operator in Arunachal held for ‘sexual assault’ on girl working as housekeeping staff

A hotel operator has been arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl employed at his establishment in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, police said on Wednesday.

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The accused, a native of Punjab’s Ludhiana, used to run a hotel near the Mini Secretariat in Hapoli, and the girl used to work there as housekeeping staff.

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According to Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, the accused told the girl to accompany him on the evening of July 31 to make some purchases.

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“In the car, the accused made inappropriate advances towards her. When the girl opposed, he threatened the girl against informing anyone about the incident,” the police officer said.

The girl then lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under BNS sections and the POCSO Act.

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The SP said that the accused had fled to Ziro but was subsequently tracked down and arrested from Naharlagun.