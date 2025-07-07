Luggage packed, will move out of official residence: Ex-CJI Chandrachud

Maintaining that his luggage was packed, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said his family would soon move to a paid government accommodation.

Justice Chandrachud, his wife Kalpana and daughters Priyanka and Mahi are living in the CJI’s official residence at 5, Krishna Menon Marg, in the National Capital.

Justice Chandrachud—the 50th CJI—demitted the office on November 10, 2024.

On 1 July, the Supreme Court administration had written to the Centre to get the 5 Krishna Menon Marg bungalow vacated, saying Justice Chandrachud had stayed there beyond the permissible period.

“Our luggage is already packed. Some of it has already gone to the new house and some are in the store room,” Chandrachud told media outlets, lamenting the controversy.

He said the medical condition of his daughters was such that they required a wheelchair-friendly home.

Justice Chandrachud referred to former CJIs U.U. Lalit and N.V. Ramana and other top court judges, saying they too were granted extension of time to stay in their official residences. He said his predecessors Justice UU Lalit and Justice NV Ramana were also given extension of time at the discretion of the CJI.