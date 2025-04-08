M Jagadesh Kumar retires as UGC chairman

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar has retired as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), concluding a tenure that began in February 2022.

The UGC, in an official statement, expressed gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavours.

The statement reads: "The University Grants Commission bids a heartfelt farewell to Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. His tenure was marked by a series of unprecedented student-centric reforms and far-reaching institutional changes across higher education in the country. He also shifted many aspects of the functioning of the regulatory body.”

Kumar introduced several student-centric reforms that reshaped the landscape of higher education in India.

He served as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University from 2016 to 2022.