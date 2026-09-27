MA Baby meets Kejriwal as Opposition steps up SIR pushback

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Sunday met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi amid Opposition efforts to coordinate their response to the controversy surrounding the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the SIR exercise. Left parties are also set to hold nationwide protests over the issue.

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During the meeting, Baby discussed the Enforcement Directorate’s action against former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and recent developments following a media report alleging an “authoritarian” manner of functioning by the CEC.

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“My primary purpose of visiting Kejriwal ji was to invite him to participate in a few programs in Kerala. Because the Enforcement Directorate, which is working as the extension department of the BJP government, is working to tarnish the image of Politburo member and present Opposition Leader, Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. And they have been doing various things for quite long. So Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia ji, all of them were victims of Enforcement Directorate,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“Arvind Kejriwal underlined that the EC has been behaving in a highly authoritarian manner, and there has to be a very powerful struggle exposing EC... I have written to Arvind Kejriwal also, as I have written to all the parties which are not part of the INDIA alliance... They also have to discuss within themselves, and Arvind Kejriwal said that they will discuss and they will come back to me as to how we should go forward...” he added.

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Baby also highlighted concerns over the credibility of the Election Commission and Indian democracy, calling for coordinated action to defend constitutional values and citizens’ right to vote.

On the CPI(M)’s plans to protest against the Enforcement Directorate, Baby said, “By mid-October, we propose to have programs in Kerala to expose how various central agencies are abused and misused by the Union government. Aam Aadmi Party representatives and leaders will be participating in them.”

He said the Opposition-led INDIA bloc meeting would take place on September 30.

“We also have to note that a former Chief Secretary of Keralam has now revealed that when Gyanesh Kumar was a civil servant working with the Home Ministry, he tried to influence the Chief Secretary to join the BJP and become a minister. While being a civil servant, Gyanesh Kumar was working in exactly the same manner. Now, as CEC, he is still working as an employee of the BJP govt... This is a very serious situation in the country. The approach of the CPIM is that all the political parties should work together on this particular matter,” Baby added.