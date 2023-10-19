 ‘Made a bench for school children’: Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, shares video : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Made a bench for school children’: Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, shares video

‘Made a bench for school children’: Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, shares video

Congress leader moots idea of ‘vishwakarma bank’, which would give loans only to skilled workers

‘Made a bench for school children’: Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, shares video

Rahul Gandhi at Kirti Nagar furniture market in Delhi. Video grab: @RahulGandhi/X



PTI

New Delhi, October 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has mooted the idea of a “vishwakarma bank” which would give loans only to skilled workers, as he hailed the hard work of carpenters and other artisans and called for support to them.

Sharing a video on his social media accounts on Thursday of his visit to the Kirti Nagar furniture market here on September 28, Gandhi said that moving towards connecting the artisans and working people of India, he reached the market and met “carpenter brothers”—the heroes of Asia’s largest wood market.

“Spent a whole day working together as per their daily routine and made a bench for school children,” the former Congress chief said.

“The work of carpenter brothers is a unique blend of hard work and art. What is needed is encouragement and support - to show the way in building big businesses and to make that path smooth with financial assistance,” he said.

In the video, Gandhi is seen working on making a bench for school children and handling various carpenters’ tools.

He also asks carpenters about their problems and whether they would want to bring in more machinery if they had financial assistance.

“What if a Vishwakarma bank is set up? A bank that would give loans only to vishwakarmas, that gives loans only to those people who are skilled workers, wood workers, it will not give loans to anyone else,” Gandhi tells a carpenter, who says that this would really help them, according to the video.

Just days before Gandhi’s visit to Kirti Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.

In the video, several carpenters hail Gandhi for his visit to the market and spending time with them.

“What will you do if you get a loan,” Gandhi asked carpenters who said they would buy wood, take big orders, hire artisans and expand their business.

“Spent the whole day with the carpenter brothers of Kirti Nagar, learned their work, and they told me the secret of the ‘chair’,” the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society—from mechanics and porters to students and carpenters—asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

He recently also visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

When Narasimha Rao sent a chit to Vajpayee

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

4
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

5
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

6
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

7
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

8
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor opposes tabling of two GST amendment Bills at House meet

10
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

Prime Minister tells Palestine Authority President that New ...

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 256 for 8 against India

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hit fifties against Bangladesh; India 3 down in 257-run chase

Rohit Sharma scores 48; Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and ...

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

Said he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

IT hardware new rules allow import on authorisation

Govt tweaks licensing norms for laptop, computer imports; puts in place online authorisation system

This comes after daily use hardware items like laptops, tabl...


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, Chandigarh civic body to deal with monkey menace

Chandigarh: Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Chandigarh MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium