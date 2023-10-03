 Made with India’s help, second malaria vaccine gets WHO nod : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Made with India’s help, second malaria vaccine gets WHO nod

Made with India’s help, second malaria vaccine gets WHO nod

Made with India’s help, second malaria vaccine gets WHO nod

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday recommended a new vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, for the prevention of malaria in children. The recommendation follows advice from the WHO: Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG) and was endorsed by the WHO Director-General following its regular biannual meeting held on September 25-29 .

To be available by next year

  • Oxford University developed the 3-dose vaccine with help from Serum Institute of India
  • The shot would cost about $2 to $4 and could be available in some countries next year
  • Research suggests it is more than 75% effective and protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster

Developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, leveraging Novavax’s adjuvant technology, R21/Matrix-M™ malaria vaccine demonstrates high efficacy with a reassuring safety profile. The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine is an easily deployable vaccine that can be manufactured at mass scale and modest cost, enabling as many as hundreds of millions of doses to be supplied to countries which are suffering a significant malaria burden.

The Serum Institute of India has already established a production capacity for 100 million doses per annum, which will be doubled over the next two years. The WHO recommendation today is required for UNICEF to procure and GAVI to purchase the vaccine, paving the way for vaccination of children in populations most at risk.

The R21 vaccine is the second malaria vaccine recommended by WHO, following the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine, which received a WHO recommendation in 2021. Both vaccines are shown to be safe and effective in preventing malaria in children and, when implemented broadly, are expected to have high public health impact.

The second vaccine, a much cheaper version, was tested in four African countries. In 2021, 234 million cases and 5,93,000 deaths from malaria were reported in Africa alone.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh road blocked after fresh snowfall

8
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

9
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

10
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab


Cities

View All

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala

Annual parliamentary debate competition held at RGNUL