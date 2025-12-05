DT
Home / India / Madina-Hyderabad flight diverted after bomb alert

Madina-Hyderabad flight diverted after bomb alert

No suspicious item found in initial checks

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An IndiGo flight operating from Madina to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon after the airline received an email warning of an explosive device on board, prompting an emergency response by the airport and security agencies.

The aircraft touched down safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 12.30 pm, where passengers and crew were asked to disembark from the aircraft, so that a full security sweep could be carried out.

The Gujarat Police said the decision to divert the flight was taken immediately after the alert came through. Officials said an unidentified sender had emailed the airline during the flight, alleging that a bomb had been placed on the aircraft.

With Ahmedabad being the nearest available airport, the pilot opted for a precautionary landing while maintaining standard safety protocols.

Sources at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said the threat email was received around 10 am, and the plane was in the air when the alert was issued. After the flight landed at Ahmedabad, police teams were deployed swiftly along with the CISF and NDRF teams to secure the aircraft and screen the baggage. No suspicious item was found during the initial checks, said the officials.

