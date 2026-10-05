Madurai-bound bus overturns near Ulundurpet: 20 injured, woman rescued after 3 hours

A woman was rescued after a gruelling three-hour operation when a Madurai-bound private bus from Chennai plunged off the highway into a ditch near on Monday, leaving around 20 passengers injured, police said.

The accident occurred near Paathur when the heavy vehicle, which had originated from Chennai, careened off the road and overturned.

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Emergency responders and local authorities who rushed to the spot successfully extricated the trapped woman after a prolonged rescue effort.

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All the injured commuters have been admitted to the Ulundurpet Government Hospital for medical care, officials noted.

Following the crash, vehicular movement on the busy Chennai-Tiruchirappalli National Highway was paralysed for roughly two hours before authorities managed to clear the stretch.

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The Thirunavalur Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact sequence of events that led to the accident.