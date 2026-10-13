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Home / India / Madurai influencer asks for sweets, followers order JCB, tank on COD; begs to end prank

Madurai influencer asks for sweets, followers order JCB, tank on COD; begs to end prank

Mischievous followers take advantage of the address to unleash a non-stop barrage of cash-on-delivery (COD) orders

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PTI
Madurai, Updated At : 12:23 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Influencer Veeramani recently shared his residential address in West Anuppanadi, hoping a benevolent follower might send him a box of sweets for Deepavali after his request. Video grab/Instagram/@veeramani_121
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What began as a simple online request for a festive treat turned into a nightmare for a local content creator, forcing him to leave his house.

Known for his local slang and humorous social media posts, Madurai-based influencer Veeramani recently shared his residential address in West Anuppanadi, hoping a benevolent follower might send him a box of sweets for Deepavali after his request.

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However, mischievous followers took advantage of the address to unleash a non-stop barrage of cash-on-delivery (COD) orders.

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Delivery agents from e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart flooded his residence carrying expensive electronics, including washing machines, refrigerators, smartphones, and televisions. One high-value order for a television set was priced at Rs 1.69 lakh.

Since Veeramani had neither ordered the goods nor had the money to pay for them, he was unable to accept them or provide the required OTPs to the couriers.

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Mischief-makers even posted online screenshots claiming to have placed cash-on-delivery orders for heavy machinery, including JCB excavators and Rs 70-crore military tanks.

Besides home appliances, Swiggy and Zomato delivery persons also arrived at Veeramani’s house with food orders.

Upset over the orders, Veeramani uploaded a video from his house, “begging” his followers to stop the pranks, stating, “I am suffering a lot after requesting a sweet box. I bow at your feet... Please stop ordering. I am under severe pressure.”

Watch the video here:

Despite his public plea, the deliveries showed no sign of stopping.

When reporters and other social media influencers visited his Anuppanadi residence, they found the premises locked.

Neighbours confirmed that Veeramani was forced to pack up and leave after being incessantly “harassed” by delivery personnel day and night.

In his recent social media reels, he said, “I am travelling. No one can find my address. Now, no one can control me now.”

Till now, the exact whereabouts of Veeramani remain unknown, and calls to his public phone number are blocked.

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