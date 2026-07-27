Environmental activists and local students celebrated the 107th birthday of a surviving banyan tree in Madurai, even as a 200-year-old banyan tree collapsed in Karur district, damaging two vehicles.

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The birthday celebration in Madurai was organised as a "Green Nature Festival" by the Water Body Protection Movement and other public welfare trusts. Held in the Meenakshipuram area along the Sellur-Kulamangalam road near the Sellur tank, the event was led by the movement's founder, Abubakar.

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The 107-year-old banyan is the last remaining centenarian tree in the immediate locality, following the prior removal of at least seven other banyan trees for road expansions and park construction. Activists have held the annual birthday event since 2019 to advocate against the tree being felled for future infrastructure projects.

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Locals and students from Rajaji Middle School gathered to cut a cake, distribute sweets and take an oath to protect nature. The tree was decorated with lights, and organisers distributed notebooks and tree saplings to the participating students.

During the gathering, conservationists noted that the tree, which serves as a nesting ground for crows, pigeons and cuckoos, remains under threat. They cited ongoing damage from the burning of dumped garbage, frequent branch cutting by electricity board workers for overhead lines, and noise pollution from local festival firecrackers.

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Meanwhile, in Karur district, a 200-year-old banyan tree collapsed in the Kulithalai area. The fall resulted in damage to two vehicles.