Magisterial probe ordered into Goa nightclub fire; FIR lodged against owner, GM

Magisterial probe ordered into Goa nightclub fire; FIR lodged against owner, GM

The popular party venue at Arpora village, located around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year

PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 10:26 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
The charred nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire at a nightclub which claimed 25 lives.

Speaking to PTI, Sawant said an FIR had been lodged against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub and they would be arrested.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, located around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year.

CM Sawant, in a post on X, said, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and six have been injured."

"All six injured are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said.

Speaking to PTI, Sawant said the police had registered an FIR against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub, and they would be arrested.

He said this is the first time that such an incident has happened in Goa.

A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said.

"Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

