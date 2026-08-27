Maha cancels recruitment of drug inspectors over paper leak

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department, following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice in the screening exam held on March 22 this year.

Advertisement

The commission on Tuesday decided to conduct a fresh exam for the posts, saying the step was necessary for ensuring that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity, and for maintaining the confidence of candidates in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its exams.

Advertisement

The cancellation of the process means that even candidates who had cleared the screening exam and appeared for interviews will have to take the fresh exam. Of the total, 485 candidates were eligible for appointment to the posts.

Advertisement

The decision comes after the MPSC received complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the screening examination.

The complaints claimed that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the exam and the material was subsequently circulated through social media and other electronic platforms, the panel said in its statement.

Advertisement

The recruitment process had been initiated through an advertisement issued on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was conducted offline at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra on March 22, 2026. The exam result was declared on June 12, after which 506 candidates were found eligible for the interview stage, it said.

Of these, 488 candidates appeared for interviews conducted between July 1 and 22. After completion of the interviews, the MPSC published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 candidates found eligible for appointment, the MPSC said in its statement.

However, complaints concerning the conduct of the screening exam were received between July 22 and 26 through e-mail from some candidates and public representatives. The MPSC approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27 and requested an inquiry. The Mumbai Police’s Crime Investigation Branch had conducted a preliminary inquiry.

According to the findings mentioned in the MPSC’s statement, the police inquiry prima facie indicated that one candidate had received the question set before the exam and benefited from it. The commission said it had taken into consideration the seriousness of the findings before deciding to cancel the recruitment process.

The cancellation means that even candidates who had cleared the screening exam and appeared for interviews will have to take the fresh exam. However, candidates who were eligible to appear for the fresh exam will not have to submit applications again, and no exam fee will be charged for the re-exam.

The date and detailed schedule for the fresh examination will be announced through a subsequent notification.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande questioned the state government over the alleged paper leak. “When the government knew that the paper got leaked why was an FIR not registered in this case immediately?” he asked.

It is believed that a coaching class owner from Nandurbar (in North Maharashtra) was behind the paper leak. He was sent a notice, but not arrested. He later fled, Deshpande claimed.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged that the question paper of the Drug Inspector Group-B recruitment exam was sold for

Rs 40 lakh each to candidates.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.