DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Maha Kumbh: East Central Railway enforcing prohibition on entry with no valid tickets

Maha Kumbh: East Central Railway enforcing prohibition on entry with no valid tickets

This announcement comes two days after 18 people die in a stampede at New Delhi railway station
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 02:45 PM Feb 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers try to board an overcrowded train amid a huge rush owing to ongoing Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela at the Patna Railway Station on Monday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The East Central Railway (ECR) announced on Monday that it is strictly enforcing the prohibition on entry into stations without valid tickets due to the heavy rush of passengers across Bihar for Maha Kumbh.

This announcement comes two days after 18 people died in a stampede at the packed New Delhi railway station.

“Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure proper crowd management at railway stations under ECR jurisdiction. The railways is committed to ensuring smooth travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Arrangements have been made to prohibit the entry of those without valid tickets at all entry points of railway stations in the state,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra said.

Advertisement

The ECR authorities are also taking assistance from the local district administration and police to enforce the prohibition.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “Security forces are being deputed at several stations in the state capital to assist railway officials and ensure proper crowd management, including preventing those without valid travel tickets from entering the stations”.

Advertisement

Adequate arrangements, including the establishment of additional ticket counters and other necessary facilities, have been made to manage the sudden rush of passengers, the CPRO said.

The railways has also deployed additional staff at certain railway stations for this purpose.

Several Kumbh Mela special trains are running daily from Patna Junction to handle the rush, the official said.

Senior railway officials are already managing the affairs very effectively, he added.

The unprecedented rush of passengers for Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was seen at several railway stations across Bihar, including Patna, Danapur, Ara, Gaya, Sasaram, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Darbhanga.

Meanwhile, a person died of electrocution after allegedly falling from a foot overbridge and coming into contact with a high-voltage power cable at Patna railway station on Sunday, the CPRO said.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained so far.

Officials concerned are investigating the matter, the official added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper