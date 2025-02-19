Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the Maha Kumbh has turned into “Mrityu Kumbh” due to incidents of stampede, claiming that the actual toll at the mega religious gathering was suppressed by authorities.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj last month, while 18 persons lost their lives in a recent stampede at an overcrowded New Delhi railway station.

“They have hidden hundreds of bodies to bring down the toll. The Maha Kumbh has turned into a ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ under the BJP rule,” Banerjee said during an address in the state Assembly.

Terming the stampede at the Maha Kumbh “deeply heartbreaking”, she stressed the need for better planning and management at large religious gatherings to ensure public safety.

“The tragic loss of lives in such incidents highlights the importance of careful planning, especially when it comes to the safety of citizens,” she said. The CM also criticised the UP Government for creating a hype around the Maha Kumbh “without making proper arrangements”.