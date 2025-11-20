‘Mahabharata’ screening stalled

Filmmaker Peter Brook’s acclaimed Mahabharata will not be screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, with the event opening on Thursday. Sources said the delay in securing a Central Board of Film Certification exemption has held back the screening.
