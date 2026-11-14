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Home / India / Mahadev betting app case: CBI searched 33 locations in 6 states, including Punjab, in last few days, say officials

Mahadev betting app case: CBI searched 33 locations in 6 states, including Punjab, in last few days, say officials

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Online Book, had been extradited from Oman and arrested by the CBI on November 1

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Enforcement Directorate arrests Saurabh Chandrakar, alleged kingpin of the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app scam, who was in judicial custody in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday, November 13, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 33 locations across six states in the past few days in connection with the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Online Book, targeting premises linked to its panel operators.

The searches were carried out on the basis of disclosures made by Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman.

The locations searched included Amritsar, Delhi, Nagaur, Dholpur, Bhopal, Raipur, Durg, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai and Nagpur.

During these searches, live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled. Digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have been recovered and seized, CBI sources said.

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Meanwhile, Chandrakar was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday, even as he was in the custody of the CBI.

He had been extradited from Oman and arrested by the CBI on November 1. A special CBI court had initially granted the agency eight days of police custody for his interrogation.

During questioning, Chandrakar revealed details about the working of the betting platform and its network of panel operators in India. He was also confronted with documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation.

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On expiry of police custody, Sourabh Chandrakar was produced before the court against on November 1, and was remanded to judicial custody till November 19.

On November 13, the ED arrested Chandrakar after obtaining permission from a special court in Raipur in an alleged money laundering case. The court subsequently remanded him to seven days of ED custody till November 19 for further investigation.

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