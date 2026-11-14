Mahadev betting app case: ED arrests main accused Saurabh Chandrakar

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday arrested Saurabh Chandrakar, co-owner and promoter of the Mahadev Online Book illegal betting syndicate, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, with the permission of a special court in Raipur.

The court remanded him to seven days of ED custody till November 19 for further investigation.

As per the facts of the case, Chandrakar and another co-promoter, Ravi Uppal, operated Mahadev Online Book, which ran various online betting websites, from their head office in Dubai through a network of franchise-based betting panels across India and the UAE.

The money collected from players was routed through bank accounts held in the names of other individuals and subsequently transferred out of India through hawala channels.

Advertisement

The ED, in its complaint filed on October 20, 2023, had estimated the syndicate’s monthly earnings at about Rs 450 crore.

Chandrakar had failed to respond to summons issued by the ED in September 2023 and continued to evade investigation by law enforcement agencies. On the ED’s application, the special court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on September 4, 2023. Subsequently, the INTERPOL issued a Red Notice against him at the agency’s request.

His challenge to the warrant was dismissed by the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 22, 2025.

Advertisement

The ED investigation revealed that Chandrakar had obtained a Vanuatu passport while holding an Indian passport. He had even claimed before the special court that he had given up Indian citizenship on June 28, 2022.

The ED pursued his extradition through a request issued by the special court to the Sultanate of Oman under the India-Oman Extradition Treaty. The request was sent through diplomatic channels.

The Court of Appeal in Muscat ordered his extradition on October 10. It rejected his plea on citizenship after the Indian Embassy confirmed that he was an Indian national. The court also recorded that he had been apprehended while departing through Muscat International Airport on a forged travel document.

Advertisement

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal agency for such matters, had brought him back from Muscat on November 1. He had remained in CBI custody since then. The ED acknowledged the cooperation of the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman.

The ED has so far conducted searches at about 190 premises in the case, seized or frozen assets worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore and attached properties valued at around Rs 3,500 crore. Of the attached assets, properties worth nearly Rs 1,800 crore are located abroad, including 22 immovable properties in Dubai. The ED has also filed six chargesheets against 116 accused.

Chandrakar is the 15th person arrested by the agency in this case.

The ED said it had traced the money from betting panel operators through the syndicate’s Dubai head office to hawala handlers and investors in the share market. In September 2023, it froze securities worth about Rs 236 crore held by Dubai-based companies.

In July 2026, the agency arrested Vikas Garg, whose companies received about Rs 940 crore of betting proceeds. Of this amount, approximately Rs 766 crore went into the acquisition of US-based company Ebix Inc. The ED has attached assets worth around Rs 941 crore in this part of the investigation.

The agency also investigated Chandrakar’s wedding at Ras Al Khaimah in February 2023, which had reportedly cost around Rs 200 crore in cash. Three chartered aircraft from had been arranged from Nagpur for the event.

The ED traced the money through the event management company, hotels and angadia firms. The guest list recovered during the investigation also helped identify members of the syndicate’s management.

In ED custody, Chandrakar will be confronted with statements of his associates, digital data and documents concerning his foreign entities, and evidence gathered by the agency in connection with the money laundering, sources said.