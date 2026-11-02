Mahadev betting app kingpin extradited from Oman

The CBI on Sunday secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from the Sultanate of Oman.

A CBI team deputed to Oman escorted Chandrakar back to India. He will be produced before a CBI Special Court in Raipur on Monday after being medically examined and taken there on transit remand.

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Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, as well as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which a prosecution complaint has been filed.

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The CBI had taken over the investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Chhattisgarh Government.

Investigation had revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was allegedly one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, being run from outside India.

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It allegedly offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them. The proceeds of the illegal betting were allegedly routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels.

Investigators also alleged that part of the proceeds was used to pay protection money to public servants to enable the syndicate to operate without interference.

The CBI has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar figures among the key accused in these cases.

The ED has attached several properties linked to the case in India and abroad.

Acting on a Red Corner Notice issued against Chandrakar, the Royal Oman Police located and detained him. The CBI and ED subsequently submitted formal extradition requests to Omani authorities, supported by evidence gathered during their investigations.

The extradition process was pursued in coordination with various Government of India agencies, the Interpol National Central Bureau and authorities in Oman, according to sources in the security establishment.

Following approval of the extradition request, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and brought Chandrakar back to India.